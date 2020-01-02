Helen WEBB

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - T Ford
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of McRae Funeral Home
Service Information
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-895-6005
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Grand Central M.B. Church
3901 19th Ave. S
Wake
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Grand Central M.B. Church
3901 19th Ave. S
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Grand Central M.B. Church
3901 19th Ave. S
Obituary
WEBB, Helen M. of St. Petersburg, FL, passed on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving family: four sons, Willie J. II, Gregory Sr., Michael Sr., and Tony Webb Sr. (Kimberly); one daughter, Gwendolyn Webb; two brothers, James and John Morgan (Julia); three sisters, Melvina Connors, Francies Cox, and Allene Green; 16 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; loving in-laws; other family and friends. Visitation is on Friday, January 3, 2020, 5-7 pm, wake 6-7 pm, at Greater Grand Central M.B. Church, 3901 19th Ave. S, where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am. A McRae Service
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020
