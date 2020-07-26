Helene STOWE

STOWE, Helene P. W. unexpectedly passed away on July 18, 2020 in Seminole, FL at the age of 84. She was born in Lake Placid, NY and spent most of her life in the Florida sunshine that she enjoyed so much. She is survived by her four beautiful children, Jeff (Laura) Junior, Teri (Glenn) Lague, Scott (Erin) Junior and Brad (Gabrielle) Parsons; her 11 wonderful grandchildren, Shane (Olga), Lance (Kelly), Neil (Jillian), Tiffany, Danielle, Christina, Megan, Sydny (Kurt), Taylor, Camryn, Brendon and Katie; her seven amazing great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Brayden, Benjamin, Emmie Grace and Kashton Daniel; her adorable great-great grandchildren, Riley and Connor. Mom/grammy loved life and her spirit shines bright in all of her children in every generation. One of the great joy's in her life was spending time with her friends. Each one precious and a gift. We have heavy hearts today but each one of us have so many moments to treasure as we celebrate the life of such a beautiful woman whom we love. She loved God, her family, her friends and this life, which she never took for granted. We are all so very blessed to have had her in ours.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store