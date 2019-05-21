Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helga Johanna Maria ESTEP. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Send Flowers Obituary

84, born July 11, 1934 in Linz, Austria peacefully passed away May 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Matthaus and Anna Lehner; brothers, Karl and Ludwig Guttenbrunner; a son-in-law, Richard Coughenour; and a grandson, Wesley Owen. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Colonel Ronald Charles Estep (US Army, Retired); daughters, Patricia Coughenour of Delray Beach, Florida, Kathy (Robert) Merry-Ship of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Elizabeth (Edward) Owen of Lutz, Florida; grandson, Edison (Shaleigh) Owen; her granddaughter, Michelle Merry-Ship; and great-granddaughter, Elise Owen. Helga had a passion for life and an entrepreneurial spirit. She graduated from beautician school in Austria, then managed a chandelier business in Germany and owned a property management business, Helgaron Services, in Boca Raton, Florida. Helga and her husband moved to Tampa, Florida in 2005 to be near their youngest daughter, Lizz. Helga loved culinary arts, classical music, shopping, movies, growing orchids, eating out, and grooming her loving poodle, Cavalry Trooper III. She will be greatly missed by her devoted family. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, Thursday, May 23 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33647. A Funeral Mass will begin at 2 pm, with a reception immediately following in the adjoining St. Mark's Venetian Event Center. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made in her honor to Lifepath Melech Hospice House, 11125 N. 52nd Street, Temple Terrace, Florida 33617, where Helga was treated with dignity, love, and compassion during her final days. Auf Wiedersehen Helga.

