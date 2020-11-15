1/
Helga MICK
1927 - 2020
MICK, Helga (Grosslercher) 93, of Tampa, went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ, November 10, 2020. Helga was born in Saalfelden, Austria, September 22, 1927 and moved to Tampa in 1956. She was vice president of the ISI Sports Network. Helga was a member of Bayside Community Church in South Tampa for the past 30 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Aloisia Grosslercher and sister, Inge Defant. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Mitchell; son, Tom (Martha) of Tampa; daughters, Heidi (Mike Baird) of San Antonio, TX and Susy (Jack Warren) of Fairview, TX; sister, Ute Trixl of Canada; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL, Monday, November 16, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayside Community Church, 3333 Bayshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
