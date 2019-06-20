|
HERR, Henrietta M.
91, of St. Petersburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Martin Herr. She is survived by her two daughters, four grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21 at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N at 11 am with a service at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the in Henrietta's memory. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com.
Anderson McQueen, St. Petersburg
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019