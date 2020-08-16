Henrietta WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, Henrietta L. Clearwater died peacefully on August 8, 2020. She will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. She worked for over 25 years at the Pinellas county school board where she had many wonderful coworkers that became great friends. She will be greatly missed by her loving and caring nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. Her three grandsons, her heart and joy, will miss her dearly. Henrietta's pride and joy, her daughter, Kimberly, will never forget her mother's unwavering Love, joy of Steely Dan and lessons in cleanliness. Entrusted Care to Smith-Young FH & CS.



