Henrietta WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, Henrietta L. Clearwater died peacefully on August 8, 2020. She will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. She worked for over 25 years at the Pinellas county school board where she had many wonderful coworkers that became great friends. She will be greatly missed by her loving and caring nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. Her three grandsons, her heart and joy, will miss her dearly. Henrietta's pride and joy, her daughter, Kimberly, will never forget her mother's unwavering Love, joy of Steely Dan and lessons in cleanliness. Entrusted Care to Smith-Young FH & CS.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
2 entries
August 16, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Anita Graves
Coworker
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
