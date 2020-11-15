1/1
Henry ALLEN
ALLEN, Henry Walton Jr. "Walt" 93, of Tampa, passed away November 12, 2020 peacefully at home with his family. He grew up in Seminole Heights and graduated Hillsborough High School in 1945. He was a WWII veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Betty Grantham Allen; daughters, Diane Allen Cooper and Pam Allen Mellott; grandchildren, Matt Cooper, Casey Cooper and Jessica Mellott; great-grand son, Andom Mellott-Bonacci; and many loving nieces and nephews; along with his devoted dog, Dolly. He had a place in his heart and a deep love for his time spent in Georgia with many great memories of family and friends. He took pride in sharing the caretaking of the family cemetery where his beloved father, mother and brother are interred. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and working inthe yard, any yard. He was in the wholesale plumbing business and retired from Global Warehousing. For those he loved and who loved him, "ah ti ta ti ta ti". Contact Sunset Memory Gardens at 813-986-2402 for graveside service information.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
