BINDER, Henry J. "Hank" 96, of Sun City Center, formerly of Keystone, passed away August 2, 2019. Phyllis E. Binder, his wife of 66 years, preceded him in death. He was born in Berlinsville, PA. Survivors include their three children, Larry, husband of Susie Binder of Ruskin, FL, Lynne, wife of Robert Strother of Huntsville, AL, and Wendy, wife of Scott Havlock of Maryville, TN; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Hank served in the Army during WWII, and he was a Combat Medic during the Korean War. Major was his rank when he retired from the Army Reserves. He served as a Trustee of The Military Family Support Trust while he lived at Freedom Plaza. Burial will be private at Bushnell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements by: Sun City Center Funeral Home (813) 634-9900

