Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry "Jack" BOND. View Sign Service Information Preddy Funeral Home 250 W Main St Orange , VA 22960 (540)-672-3611 Send Flowers Obituary

BOND, Henry "Jack" LtCol. USMC (Ret.)



86, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the company of family and friends. Born in Tallahassee, Florida on August 13, 1932, Jack and his sister, Nancy lived and grew up with in Tampa. He attended Florida State University and Emory University. An able athlete, he participated in football, dive team, and water ski team, while the chess and debate teams welcomed his mental acuities.



In 1953, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the



Upon completion of his military career, he moved to Orange, Virginia, where his parents, Henry and Caverly Bond, operated the beef cattle farm "Springbrook" in nearby Somerset, Virginia. In Orange, Jack gave freely of his time and energy to improve the community. He became heavily involved in the fledgling Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad, was one of the squad's earliest certified cardiac technicians and responded to countless emergency calls. With similar enthusiasm, he became part of a group that was successful in recruiting and relocating family practice physicians into the area, filling a very real need at the time. Jack was active with both the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, becoming a Paul Harris Fellow. He conceived of, and implemented, fundraising activities for several charitable organizations. Through his business, Unionville Tire and Supply, he sponsored several youth sports teams.



Upon the sale of his business, Jack retired to Deerfield Beach, Florida to pursue his life-long passion of blue water sailing. Friends and family frequently enjoyed both short day sails and full multi-week cruises aboard his beloved 47' cutter, "Begorrah". His carefree spirit, quick wit, and agile mind were always at their best when sea breeze filled the sails and the rigging beat an arrhythmic, timeless cadence on the mast. He would remind all, in these moments, that a destination need not be the end of the voyage, nor is it necessarily the goal. Rather, destinations and waypoints remain only temporal and spatial markers, where the voyage, itself, is the all. Sail on, Skipper!



Jack is survived by his sons, Henry "Chip" Bond of Barboursville, Virginia and Steven "Skip" Bond of Livermore, California as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Joyce Healy, and a grandson, Brian Travis Healy, both of Austin, Texas.



An informal gathering of friends and family will occur on May 11 at 2 pm, at his son's residence in Barboursville, Virginia. Jack will receive military honors at Arlington National Cemetery when arrangements can be finalized. Please contact Preddy Funeral Home, Orange, VA, (540) 672-3611, with any questions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National





BOND, Henry "Jack" LtCol. USMC (Ret.)86, passed peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the company of family and friends. Born in Tallahassee, Florida on August 13, 1932, Jack and his sister, Nancy lived and grew up with in Tampa. He attended Florida State University and Emory University. An able athlete, he participated in football, dive team, and water ski team, while the chess and debate teams welcomed his mental acuities.In 1953, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps . After successful completion of Basic and Advanced Flight Training, Jack was awarded his wings. He served with distinction in both Korea and two separate deployments to Vietnam earning multiple decorations and commendations including the Distinguished Flying Cross with Gold Star and the Air Medal with Bronze Star . His final Vietnam deployment was as squadron Executive Officer of VMFA-334. This squadron, known as "the Falcons", received the most advanced version of the F4J Phantom jet fighter and routinely set new records, throughout the theater, in operational readiness, sorties completed, and ordinance delivered during the height of hostilities in 1968-1969. Jack's final station of duty was as squadron Commanding Officer, H&MS31, at Beaufort, SC. He retired from the Marine Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1973.Upon completion of his military career, he moved to Orange, Virginia, where his parents, Henry and Caverly Bond, operated the beef cattle farm "Springbrook" in nearby Somerset, Virginia. In Orange, Jack gave freely of his time and energy to improve the community. He became heavily involved in the fledgling Orange County Volunteer Rescue Squad, was one of the squad's earliest certified cardiac technicians and responded to countless emergency calls. With similar enthusiasm, he became part of a group that was successful in recruiting and relocating family practice physicians into the area, filling a very real need at the time. Jack was active with both the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary, becoming a Paul Harris Fellow. He conceived of, and implemented, fundraising activities for several charitable organizations. Through his business, Unionville Tire and Supply, he sponsored several youth sports teams.Upon the sale of his business, Jack retired to Deerfield Beach, Florida to pursue his life-long passion of blue water sailing. Friends and family frequently enjoyed both short day sails and full multi-week cruises aboard his beloved 47' cutter, "Begorrah". His carefree spirit, quick wit, and agile mind were always at their best when sea breeze filled the sails and the rigging beat an arrhythmic, timeless cadence on the mast. He would remind all, in these moments, that a destination need not be the end of the voyage, nor is it necessarily the goal. Rather, destinations and waypoints remain only temporal and spatial markers, where the voyage, itself, is the all. Sail on, Skipper!Jack is survived by his sons, Henry "Chip" Bond of Barboursville, Virginia and Steven "Skip" Bond of Livermore, California as well as six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn Joyce Healy, and a grandson, Brian Travis Healy, both of Austin, Texas.An informal gathering of friends and family will occur on May 11 at 2 pm, at his son's residence in Barboursville, Virginia. Jack will receive military honors at Arlington National Cemetery when arrangements can be finalized. Please contact Preddy Funeral Home, Orange, VA, (540) 672-3611, with any questions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Bronze Star Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close