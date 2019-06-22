|
|
BRINKWORTH, Henry
92, of New Port Richey, died June 19, 2019. He is survived by wife, Marjorie; daughter, Deborah Beckwith (David); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; daughters-in-law, Camille and Donna. Predeceased by sons, Henry, Russell (9/11), Ronald, and; grandson, Jamie Salerno. He was a World War II Marine Veteran, retired Captain with the NYFD. Visitation will be held on Sunday June 23, 2019, 2-5 pm with service at 5 pm at 6616 Congress St., New Port Richey, FL. 34653. Burial will be at Calverton National Cemetery N.Y.
Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 22, 2019