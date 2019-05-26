RODRIGUEZ, Henry D. Jr.
48, passed away April 27, 2019. Henry was preceded in death by beloved daughter, Sara Jane Rodriguez; mother, Nancy H. Skandera; sister, Rita M. Rodriguez; father, Henry D. Rodriguez Sr.; and grandmother, Charlotte Reiser. Henry is survived by sisters, Michele R. York (Thomas), Laura L. Vilaysack (John); aunt, Rita A. Reiser; brother, William Adkins; also 20 nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Interment will held May 31, 2:15 pm, at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019