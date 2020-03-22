|
DENNINGER, Henry C. 78, Port Richey, FL died March 15, 2020. He is survived by children, Kelly, Curt, Corey; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Robert; and preceded in death by wife, Jacqualine (nee Holmes) in 2014. Hank was born in Queens, NY Aug. 27, 1941. He attended New Hyde Park High and served honorably in the US Army as a medical corpsman ('64-'66). He earned an AS in Engineering from SUNY and worked in the aerospace industry. He moved to Port Richey in 1981 where he lived until his passing. Interment at Bushnell National Cemetery March 23, 2020. Dobies Funeral Home/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020