HATFIELD, Henry Fulton 66, of Tampa, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (née Renew) and Susan Mathis; loving father of Henry (Yael) Hatfield; adored grandfather of Nevin and the late Rachel Hatfield; dear brother of James Hatfield and the late Willard Hatfield; devoted son of the late Jean and the late Robert Fulton Hatfield; and the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 21, 11 am, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity would be appreciated.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020