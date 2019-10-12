Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Heath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Heath Obituary
HEATH, Henry R 88, of Belleair, FL passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was raised in Derby Line, VT. Henry was in the Navy and spent 3 and on half years in Korea. He graduated from Bentley College in Boston, MA. He was the Director of Life Division of Aetna and was President of the congregational church in Connecticut in the late 1960s and 1970s, served on the Board of Education in South Windsor, CT and was a member of the Ellington Ridge Country Club in Connecticut, as well as the Belleair Country Club. Henry was a member of Anona United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, William and John Heath; along with his parents, Benjamin and Alpa Heath. He is survived by his life partner of 42 years, Virginia Heath; his children, Dr. Bryan Heath of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Donna Lightell of Gainsville, GA and John (Debra) Darrah of Park City, UT and New York City; his brother, Bob Heath of Chattanooga, TN; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Heath of Dayton, OH and Joyce Heath of Vermont; and his grandchildren, Ashley and Camryn Lightell. There will be a Memorial Service at 4 pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Belleair Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the . Serenity Funeral Home SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
Download Now