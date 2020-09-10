HOSMAN, Henry Raymond US Army (Ret.) was born in Fostoria, Ohio on June 14, 1936 and passed away on September 1, 2020. He will join his beloved wife, Karen, at their final resting place at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Colonel Hosman received his Commission from the University of Illinois ROTC program and served 27 years in the US Army Signal Corps. He was stationed in Germany, France, Vietnam, Belgium, New Jersey, Texas, California, Louisiana, Washington, D.C., Kansas, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a BFA. He also attended Tulane University and received an MBA. He attended the Command & General Staff College and a number of Service Schools. His decoration include the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Star Medals, three Defense Meritorious Service Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge and a number of other awards. He Commanded the 11th Signal AD Battalion in Darmstadt, Germany and USAISSDC in Atlanta, Fort Gillem, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Karen Kathaleen (Smith) Hosman. He is survived by his two daughters, Deborah L. Hosman and Suzanne M. Hosman (husband, Dominic Ciavatta) and three grandchildren, Nicole, Gianna and Jarrod. Due to current circumstances, a graveside ceremony will be held at a future date at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Zipperer's Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store