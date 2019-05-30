PORTER, Henry Hudson
85 passed away May 21, 2019. Henry was born and raised in Plant City, Florida, he served as a Firefighter for St. Petersburg for 26 years. He retired in 1985 and moved to Dunnellon, FL. He enjoyed playing cards weekly with friends, boating, fishing and tubing on the Rainbow River. Henry also liked singing karaoke, watching sports and especially making everyone he met (many) laugh. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe; his parents, Floyd and Lilly Mae Miller; and sisters, Jean and Joanne. He is survived by brothers, Stannon and Lamar; sons, Joe and Chuck and their families and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Henry will be dearly missed by All. Rest peacefully Hank. A service will be held June 8, 11 am at First Baptist Church Durant, Plant City.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 30, 2019