Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 Funeral service 2:00 PM Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511

HUERTA, Henry Arias 86, of Valrico, Florida, passed away on Friday December 27, 2019. Henry was born December 22, 1933. Henry proudly served in the United States Air Force and afterwards joined the Tampa Police Department. During his career, as well as being the firearms instructor for TPD, he was instrumental in developing and creating the Mid-Winter Pistol matches in which shooters from all armed forces, police departments and civilians interested in shooting, attended. Due to his dedication and hard work, this competition became an international event. He truly enjoyed being a competition pistol shooter and was leading the TPD's competition team throughout the US as well as into England. He was the Florida State Pistol Champion numerous times. He retired from the Tampa Police Department as a sergeant and began a second career with Hillsborough County's Consumer Affairs & Child Care Licensing. Throughout his life, he was involved in many organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police, The Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels, John Darling Masonic Lodge, York Rite and The Shriners. He participated in The Horse Patrol, Motor Patrol and served as a Motor Escort. After retirement, Henry enjoyed playing golf and started The Divot Diggers golf team as a way to donate to the . He was a wonderful father, husband and Abuelo and always put his family first. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Anita Huerta; as well as his brother, Ubaldo Huerta. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Mary Judith (Judy) Huerta; a daughter, Terri Huerta Benjamin (Mike); granddaughter, Alexis Ariana (Huerta) Pratt (12); nephews, Dennis Huerta and Edward Huerta; stepchildren, Michelle Robley (Mike), Rick Juenger and Mike Juenger (Kim). He also leaves behind cousins in Oviedo, Spain and many stepgrandchildren, family members and friends. A gathering of family and friends for Henry will be help Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-2 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon, Florida 33511. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm.

