JOHNSON, Henry D. 79, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned August 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Clara Johnson; two sons, Dale Johnson (Mariam) and Henry Johnson Jr. (Monica); one daughter, Danita Johnson-Jones; one brother, Robert Johnson (Peggy); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be this evening 3-7 pm. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 20, 11 am, at New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.