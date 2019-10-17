KNOWLTON, Henry K. 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, in Pinellas County, FL on October 06, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Katherine Knowlton; sisters, Barbara Sullivan and Ann Glime; son, Henry Richard Knowlton; and two loving wives, Marion (1952-2001) and Virginia (2003-2016). He is survived by three children, Lucinda "Cindy" Rivers, Ronald Knowlton and Lorraine (John) DePolo, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. As the family patriarch, he instilled the values of Christianity, education and hard work in his children and grandchildren. He was a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries and enjoyed a long and distinguished career working for various insurance companies, founding a start-up actuarial consulting firm, and later in life assisting his son, Henry Richard Knowlton, with a start-up business. Henry will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA on October 19, 2019 at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019