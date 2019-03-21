HENRY, Osbert
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry OSBERT.
68, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away March 14, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Porshia Henry; two stepdaughters, Tiana and Jasmine Lavine; siblings; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, 3-8 pm and Funeral on Saturday, March 23, 2:30 pm.
Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019