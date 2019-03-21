Henry OSBERT

HENRY, Osbert

68, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away March 14, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Porshia Henry; two stepdaughters, Tiana and Jasmine Lavine; siblings; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, 3-8 pm and Funeral on Saturday, March 23, 2:30 pm.

Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2019
