88, of Belleair, FL, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was raised in Derby Line, VT. Henry was in the Navy and spent three and a half years in Korea. He graduated from Bentley College in Boston, MA. He was the Director of Life Division of Aetna and was President of the congregational church in Connecticut in the late 1960s and 1970s, served on the Board of Education in South Windsor, CT and was a member of the Ellington Ridge Country Club in Connecticut, as well as the Belleair Country Club. Henry was a member of Anona United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, William, and John Heath; along with his parents, Benjamin and Alpa Heath. He is survived by his life partner of 42 years, Virginia Heath; his children, Dr. Bryan Heath of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Donna Lightell of Gainsville, GA and John (Debra) Darrah of Park City, UT and New York City; his brother, Bob Heath of Chattanooga, TN; his sisters-in-law, Barbara Heath of Dayton, OH and Joyce Heath of Vermont; and his grandchildren, Ashley and Camryn Lightell. There will be a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Belleair Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019