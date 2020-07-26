Henry RENI

RENI, Henry P. 82, Seminole, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 28, 1938 in Dorchester, MA and raised in Newton, MA. He graduated from Boston University and enjoyed a successful career in executive sales for the Miami Herald and St. Petersburg Times, earning recognition at both newspapers with Salesman of the Year honors. Hank had a passion and incredible talent for singing, he was given a full scholarship to the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music and loved performing, especially for his family. Later in life he taught himself how to play the saxophone and became quite skilled at it, playing beautifully almost every afternoon. His life was filled with music and song, the windows to his home often shook and reverberated from the sounds of his favorite composer Rachmaninov or his favorite singer Frank Sinatra. Hank was also a competitive and accomplished tennis player, winning the "A" division of the St. Petersburg men's league. He enjoyed many days playing on the public tennis courts under the hot Florida sun that he loved. He reveled in watching his beloved grandchildren's performances in musicals and also at their baseball and tennis matches. He was their biggest fan. Hank was preceded in death by his mother, Stella; and his father, Henry. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, his sweetheart, Jeannine; his daughters, Maria Yarn and her husband, Rick, Michelle Kopelman and her husband, Jeff; his dear grandchildren, Clay Yarn, Chris Yarn, Danielle Rogers, Leanne Alcalay, Michael Kopelman and Matthew Kopelman; and his seven great-grandchildren, Ava, Blake, Jack-Henry, Charlie, Charlotte, Amelia and Willa. He also leaves behind his cousin, Albert Divver, whom he loved like a brother. He was loved beyond measure by his family and will be sorely missed.



