ROBINSON, Henry Jefferson The Rev. Dr. Henry Jeff Robinson, age 82, of St Petersburg, Florida passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jeff was born August 1, 1937 in Plant City, Florida to the late Henry and Gladys (Benton) Robinson. He was married to Patricia (Van Auken) Robinson. Education was very important to Jeff. He received his B.M. in 1961 in Vocal Music; Stetson University; Deland, FL, B.C.M. in 1963 in Church Music and Theology; Southern Baptist Theological Seminary; Louisville, KY, M.M. in 1969 in Vocal Music Education; University of South Florida; Tampa, FL, M.A. in 1979 in Counseling; University of South Florida; Tampa, FL, Ed.D. in 1985 in Educational Administration and Supervision; Nova University; Fort Lauderdale, FL, and M. Div. in 1989 in Theology; The General Theological Seminary; New York City, NY. Jeff started as a Music Director in several Baptist Churches, worked seven years for the Hillsborough County School System teaching vocal music, two years for the Florida Sheriffs Boys Ranch, 14 years for the Suwannee County School System where he was a principal of a large Elementary School. He was confirmed in the Episcopal Church in 1979, ordained as a Deacon in 1989, and Ordained as a Priest December 10, 1989 in the Diocese of Florida by Bishop Frank S. Cerveny. In his last years he was Rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Lake City, FL and an interim rector at St. Catherine's Episcopal Church in Temple Terrace. Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia Robinson; children, Renee (Michael) Gaskin of Gainesville, Mark (Lori) Robinson of Gainesville, Julie (Gene) Borntrager of Temple Terrace, Richard (Brenda) Kienast of St. Petersburg, William Kienast of Orlando, and seven grandchildren. There will be a small family service at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter. National Cremation Society www.NationalCremation.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 16, 2020.