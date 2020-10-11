Henry RODRIGUEZ

RODRIGUEZ, Henry "Chuck" 53, born and raised in West Tampa was lovingly lifted by the angels into the waiting arms of his Divine Savior September 26, 2020. He suffered many underlying issues in his lifetime. Most recently, he was a victim of COVID-19 and the subsequent isolation from his family that resulted from the virus. He was predeceased by his father, Henry "Choco" Rodriguez and his nephew, Patrick Kroll. He is survived by his spouse, Robert Wesley Lamb; beloved mother, Lucy; sister, Rosalyn and brother, Robert (Irene) Rodriguez; nieces, Reena (Tim, Sam, Reagan) Doane, Micah Kroll; nephews, Jake and Chance (Catalina) Rodriguez; uncle, Joe Scaglione; cousin, JJ Scaglione and children; and many other loving cousins and friends, and lastly his beloved and faithful canine companion, Beau. Chuck was blessed with two extended families, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Sons, Scott, Renee, Griffin, and Paige and the Gables Condo Community. He loved to cook for his family and was always experimenting with different recipes and cuisines. He was dearly loved by all. He attended local Catholic schools and graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Tampa. In his professional life, he was an event planner for Disney in both California and Florida as well as Sandals resort. In lieu of flowers, the Rodriguez family requests that you instead direct your donation to the Tampa Catholic Building Fund (attn: sherrycopestick@tampacatholic.org). A private mass will be offered at Christ the King Catholic Church Tuesday, October 13. The funeral mass will be livestreamed through the Christ the King Website at www.ctk/tampa.org. Click on the tab for livestream special events/funerals where you will find the link for the funeral mass for Chuck Rodriguez so we can participate together yet safely separated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store