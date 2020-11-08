1/1
Henry SAMPSON
SAMPSON, Henry 84, passed away October 17, 2020. He leaves a wife of 45 years, Reba Sampson. He has a daughter, Mary Harper and her husband, Ralph of Inverness; son, Henry E. Sampson, Jr. of Naples; two step-daughters, Deborah Murphy of Brooksville and Gail Rooney and her husband, Joe of Massachusetts; brother, Fred Sampson of Massachusetts; nephew, Sonny Sampson of Georgia; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; an adopted grandson, Kiki of Tarpon Springs, and two best friends, Harold and Linda Davis of Massachusetts; loving family and friends. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home Visit www.brewerfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-4991
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Brewer Family
