SAMPSON, Henry 84, passed away October 17, 2020. He leaves a wife of 45 years, Reba Sampson. He has a daughter, Mary Harper and her husband, Ralph of Inverness; son, Henry E. Sampson, Jr. of Naples; two step-daughters, Deborah Murphy of Brooksville and Gail Rooney and her husband, Joe of Massachusetts; brother, Fred Sampson of Massachusetts; nephew, Sonny Sampson of Georgia; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; an adopted grandson, Kiki of Tarpon Springs, and two best friends, Harold and Linda Davis of Massachusetts; loving family and friends. Brewer & Sons Funeral Home Visit www.brewerfuneral.com