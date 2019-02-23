|
CULBRETH, Henry T. Jr. "Buddy"
passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. He was born in Cairo, GA, April 20, 1940. Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry T. Culbreth, Sr. and Thelma (Harp) Culbreth, as well as sisters, Augusta Chehy and Martha Kimler. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sandra Culbreth; children, Mark Culbreth (Laurel), Pam Smith, and David Culbreth; grandchildren, Lindsay Brink (Matthew), Allison Smith Spurrier (Mathew), Robert Smith, Evan Culbreth, and Marissa Culbreth; great-grandchildren, Clinton Brink and Jameson Brink; and sister, Virginia Meldrum. The family will receive guests for a visitation Monday, February 25, 1-2 pm, at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704. A service will follow at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations to the in his memory. The full obituary may be viewed on:
andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019