SMITH, Henry W.

76, of St. Petersburg, passed away April 14, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Darryl Smith Sr. and Craig Smith Sr.; daughter, Carla Newkirk; brothers, David Smith Sr. and Henry Jackson; sisters, Barbara Barrington and Clare Moore Brown; grandchildren, Ron Donaldson Jr., Armani Flood, Craig Smith Jr., Darryl Smith Jr., and Kameren Smith; two great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Memorial service will be Saturday, April 27, 11 am, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
