FELDMAN, Herb Morris "Herbie" "Papa Herb" was lost Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 5:07 pm. My sister Connie Simpson and myself had the last words with Herb. twenty-six minutes I spoke to him with Connie in the room holding his hand. I spoke about a man who had great leadership skills. The glass was half full not half empty. I spoke about being selfish and wanting more of his time. Herb wanted to live to 100. I talked to Herb about his children, Wendy, Randy, Kristi; his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. How we needed him to live. Fight, give us one more day. We needed him. Herb considered me a son and I accept that title. He always had a smile on his face; Herb always said to look people in the eye and wanted to know what they wanted in life. Always concerned about the other person. You see Herb and I spent the days of the week working. Our routine started at 7:30 then Starbucks getting our Americana decaf grande, eight pumps of caramel and cream; my mother four pumps of caramel. We most of the time missed lunch, because of our busy schedule throughout the day. Lillian Conner Herb's significant other shared 16 years of great happiness over seeing all the children and enjoying their accomplishments. We will miss all the times spent solving problems. He was a veteran having served both in the Navy Reserve and also in the Army during the Korean conflict. He played tennis up until the very last years of his life. Herb rebuilt a 1930 Ford Model A which remains with the family to help tell the stories of Herbie's life. Herbie was laid to rest November 19, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell Florida. "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles When life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways. Of happy times and laughing times And bright sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun Of happy memories that I leave when life is done." - Helen Lowrie Marshall. We will miss you dearly, Papa Herb.



