Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herb KARKHECK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KARKHECK, Herb 79, of Seminole, Florida died peacefully November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home. On January 14, 1940 he was born in Valley Stream, New York, the son of the late Nicholas and Emma Lumma Karkheck who immigrated from Germany. On January 27, 1963 he married the love of his life, Marsha Karkheck, by whom he is survived. Together they shared 56 loving years of marriage. He is survived by three devoted children, Michael Karkheck (Rawtie Puchoon), Krista Karkheck Morio (John Morio), and Erin Karkheck Macking (Tim Macking). He is also survived by wonderful grandchildren, Matthew Karkheck (Kristin Hyde), Mandi Karkheck (Ryan Roberge), Jennifer Carrigan (Eric Carrigan), Tristan Tyler Morio (Shannon Rinehart), Marenda Macking, Brendan Macking, Noah Macking, Sean Morio (Melinda Morio), Tasha Morio, Samantha Puchoon, and Selene Puchoon. He is also survived by his brothers, Donald Sebade (Betsy Sebade) and Gary Karkheck; and his sister-in-law, Herta Sebade. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Maryanne Dobbs, Katie Sander Quinn, and Greta Kuhl Strack; and his brother, Christian Sebade. Herb proudly served his country joining the US Navy at age 17 and became an advocate for Veterans. He was instrumental in leading the Pinellas County Veterans Council Honor Guard. Herb was an inspector for NASA and was a Respiratory Therapist. Herb was a life-long Lutheran of German descent. He has dedicated 37 years as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Pinellas Park. He was an avid aviation enthusiast as a licensed private pilot. Herb was well-known for his famous brats at the Karkheck's annual "Oknoverfest." Herb was a loving husband, caring father, doting grandfather, loyal friend, faithful brother, devout Christian, and was at his best when helping others. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Herb's memory to either Paradise Lutheran Church or Pinellas County Veterans Council Honor Guard, 6530 68th St. N., Pinellas Park, 33781. Veterans Funeral Care is handling final arrangements. For more information visit:

KARKHECK, Herb 79, of Seminole, Florida died peacefully November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home. On January 14, 1940 he was born in Valley Stream, New York, the son of the late Nicholas and Emma Lumma Karkheck who immigrated from Germany. On January 27, 1963 he married the love of his life, Marsha Karkheck, by whom he is survived. Together they shared 56 loving years of marriage. He is survived by three devoted children, Michael Karkheck (Rawtie Puchoon), Krista Karkheck Morio (John Morio), and Erin Karkheck Macking (Tim Macking). He is also survived by wonderful grandchildren, Matthew Karkheck (Kristin Hyde), Mandi Karkheck (Ryan Roberge), Jennifer Carrigan (Eric Carrigan), Tristan Tyler Morio (Shannon Rinehart), Marenda Macking, Brendan Macking, Noah Macking, Sean Morio (Melinda Morio), Tasha Morio, Samantha Puchoon, and Selene Puchoon. He is also survived by his brothers, Donald Sebade (Betsy Sebade) and Gary Karkheck; and his sister-in-law, Herta Sebade. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Maryanne Dobbs, Katie Sander Quinn, and Greta Kuhl Strack; and his brother, Christian Sebade. Herb proudly served his country joining the US Navy at age 17 and became an advocate for Veterans. He was instrumental in leading the Pinellas County Veterans Council Honor Guard. Herb was an inspector for NASA and was a Respiratory Therapist. Herb was a life-long Lutheran of German descent. He has dedicated 37 years as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Pinellas Park. He was an avid aviation enthusiast as a licensed private pilot. Herb was well-known for his famous brats at the Karkheck's annual "Oknoverfest." Herb was a loving husband, caring father, doting grandfather, loyal friend, faithful brother, devout Christian, and was at his best when helping others. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Herb's memory to either Paradise Lutheran Church or Pinellas County Veterans Council Honor Guard, 6530 68th St. N., Pinellas Park, 33781. Veterans Funeral Care is handling final arrangements. For more information visit: veteransfuneralcare.com/ Funeral will be held Saturday, November 16, at Paradise Lutheran Church, 10255 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island. Public viewing at 12 pm and service at 1 pm. Final military honors will be Friday, November 22, at 1:30 pm at Bay Pines National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend both memorials. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close