ANDERSON, Herbert Alexander "Andy" 74, born in Pikeville TN went to be with the Lord Sept. 21, 2019. He is survived by loving wife of 54 years, Ruth Anderson; sons, Harold, Wayne (Vickey); grandchildren, Sharon, Alex, Hugo (Mollie); eight great-grandchildren; brother, Bill; sister Margaret (Bobby); sisters-in-law, Katheryn and Arlene; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He served in the U.S. Air Force met his wife while stationed at MacDill AFB. His hobbies included woodworking, crossword puzzles, and he was active in Scouts, enjoyed visiting with neighbors, and spending time with family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Boy scout Troop at Lake Magdalene UMC Church or Community Free Will Baptist Church Pikeville, Tennessee are requested. Services to be held at Bay Hope UMC, 17030 Lakeshore Road Lutz, FL 33558 Wednesday, September 25, with Visitation at 1:30 pm and Service at 2 pm with reception to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 24, 2019