FECKER, Herbert Simon "Herb" 80, passed away November 29, 2019, in his home in Thomasville, GA. Herb was born to Alice (Senger) and Herbert S. Fecker Sr. He is survived by his wife, Dwila Craycraft-Fecker; son, Herb (Sally) Fecker of Dallas, OR; daughter, Leigh Ann (David); three grandchildren, Erin, Emma, and Evan of Valrico, FL; brother, Joe (Linda) Fecker of Hoopeston, IL; nieces; nephews; and his faithful companion, Jett. Preceding him in death were his three sisters, Fran, Mary Ann, and Claire. Herb was a graduate of Schlarman High School and the University of Southern Illinois, Carbondale. For many years Herb was a commercial investment realtor in the Tampa, FL area, finishing his career as the Real Estate Manager for the City of Tampa. Herb's love of teaching, public speaking, children, and dogs led him to his involvement in teaching real estate law, volunteering at Big Brothers Big Sisters, the City of Tampa's Tutor/Mentor program, and Southeastern Guide Dogs. Herb's love of reading and equal love of the Tampa Bay Rays allowed him much pleasure in his retirement years. But most importantly, he brightened the lives of his family. He was full of stories from when he was a child getting into trouble, or if you ask him, it was his brother, Joe. He had a never-ending supply of quick wit and ornery sayings he did not hesitate to share with the grandchildren, who loved him dearly. The world will be just a little bit dimmer without Herb, an incredibly beloved husband, father, and papa. There will be no memorial services at this time.

