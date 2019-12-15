Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert GREEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREEN, Herbert M. Jr. "Butch" 77, of Tampa, FL, passed away in the evening of Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Tampa General Hospital. He was born in Tampa, FL and was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert M. Green Sr. and June Pena. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Leonora "Betty" Green; daughters, Lauri (Herbert) Bach of Rowlett, TX and Lana Quinell of Orangeburg, SC; sons, Lance (Tara) Green of Clarksburg, MD and Landon Green of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Tanner (Jenn) Jones, Tawny, Candace, Caramae, Tarinate, Abby, Tailing, and Arla; one great-grandchild; and sisters, Cherie Tysinger and Pencie (Byron) Buntyn of Zephyrhills, FL, and Michelle Marler of Destin, FL. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sergeant. Following his military service, he graduated with a degree in criminal justice from the University of Tampa. He then worked as a private investigator, polygraph examiner and, finally, a detention classification specialist with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office from which he retired. Butch was a movie lover and an avid reader. He enjoyed spending his time writing, tending to his fruit trees and walking his beloved dog, Taco. He had a natural talent for singing and even performed on WFLA as a child. He was gregarious, generous and liked to discuss his thoughts and opinions on a variety of topics with others. Most importantly, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. A celebration of life is planned for January. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now