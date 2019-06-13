Herbert H. DIXON

Obituary
DIXON, Herbert H.

87, of St. Petersburg, FL, died Monday June 3, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired a devoted Assistant Principle for Pinellas County Schools. He was a Trustee, Deacon, and member of Faith Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Dixon; his daughter, Cara Dixon-Taliaferro (Hardy); and grandchildren, Blake and Brittany Taliaferro. Public viewing and wake service will take place Friday, June 14, 4-7 pm at Faith Memorial M.B.C. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 11 am at Faith Memorial M.B. Church, 1800 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg, FL.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019
