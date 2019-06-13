DIXON, Herbert H.
87, of St. Petersburg, FL, died Monday June 3, 2019. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired a devoted Assistant Principle for Pinellas County Schools. He was a Trustee, Deacon, and member of Faith Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Dixon; his daughter, Cara Dixon-Taliaferro (Hardy); and grandchildren, Blake and Brittany Taliaferro. Public viewing and wake service will take place Friday, June 14, 4-7 pm at Faith Memorial M.B.C. Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 11 am at Faith Memorial M.B. Church, 1800 18th Ave. S., St. Petersburg, FL.
Lawson Funeral Home
727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 13, 2019