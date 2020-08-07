Herbert JONES

JONES, Herbert K. 101, on July 31, 2020 of Tarpon Springs, FL. Beloved husband of the late Agnes "Christie" Jones. Cherished uncle of Ken and Lynn Jones; their children, Kenny (Neisha) Jones; and their daughter, Kyleigh, Christopher (Lena) Jones and their sons, Nolan, Cameron and Hudson, and Tracey (John) Ketterer and their daughters, Kennedy, Charlotte and Brynnleigh; and niece, Eileen Jones. He is also survived by two stepsons, Richard and Kathy Mackintosh, and Bruce and BJ Mackintosh and their children, Brian (Margarita) Mackintosh, Casey (Michael) Raffetto; and dear friends, Rose and Gary McVicker, Tammy Monroe and Susan DuBois. Herbert retired to Florida after a long career with the Federal Government working for the post office and the Department of Defense. Herbert became very active in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees becoming Chapter President and later a Field Vice President for the Southeast region. He and his wife, Christie enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Europe, Egypt, India, Thailand and many other interesting places. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Old Stone Church in Upper Saddle River, NJ followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Herbert to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
.