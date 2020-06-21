Herbert LANGFORD

LANGFORD, Herbert Eustace Jr. of Clearwater, Florida peacefully passed away June 9, 2020 at the age of 73. He was the loving father of Ashley Langford Tunkle and father-in-law of Sam Tunkle; proud grandfather of Cooper and Graham Tunkle; vexing brother of Berta Honey and Sue Everitt; dear uncle to Susan Fioravanti; amorous friend to Anh Huynh. Herb graduated from Largo High School in 1964, University of Florida in 1968 and UF Levin College of Law in 1972. He practiced law in Clearwater for over 30 years transit-ioning into serving as a special master and hearing officer for many additional years. Herb had a magnetic and charismatic personality. His jovial laugh and booming voice commanded a room. Herb never met a person he wouldn't talk to, a hand he wouldn't shake or a cheeseburger he wouldn't eat. Per Herb's wishes, there will be no service, however you are encouraged to share your stories of remembrance at rememberingherblangford@gmail.com as they will be treasured. To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world - Dr Seuss



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store