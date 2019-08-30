LAW, Herbert M. 88, died August 26, 2019. He is survived by wife, Virginia; son, David; daughter, Donna Foley (John); sister, Lomie Teague. A third generation Tampa native, he graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1949, and the University of Florida in 1953. After working in banking, he retired from Nations Bank in 1994. He enjoyed travel, visiting six continents. He was a member of the Crenshaw Lake Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and spent many hours helping others to learn about God's Kingdom. Memorial services are scheduled for Sunday, September 1, 2019, 6:15 pm, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 707 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2019