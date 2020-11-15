PRIZEMAN, Herbert H. 89, passed away on November 9, 2020, at the Gulfside Hospice House in Zephyrhills, FL. He was a long time resident of Dade City and was retired from St. Leo College (1993) where he taught English Literature. He received his doctorate in Theater/English literature from Tulane University in 1965. For many years Herb divided his time between Dade City and Durango, CO, where he pursued his passion of fly fishing, hiking and backpacking. Herb is survived by his spouse, Mary Prizeman; son, Sean Prizeman (Barbara) of Scottsdale, Arizona; and step-children, Ann Kapsa (Jeffrey) of Tampa, and Matthew Erpenbeck (Sarah) of Vero Beach; as well as grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Following his wishes, Herb will be buried according to green burial protocols. A private graveside service is to be held on November 16 at the Starkey Preserve Conservation Cemetery in Trinity, FL. Herb's family would like to thank the staff at Gulfside Hospice House for their care, with special thanks to the home hospice nurses, John and Lorne. In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Herb's name to Gulfside Hospice or the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Loyless Funeral Homes



