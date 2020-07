SMITH, Herbert James 91, passed on June 30, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL. He was born April 10,1929 in Ironton, WI to the late Clinton E. and Ruby Ann (Markin) Smith. He is survived by sister, Joanie West; brother, Norman Smith; and his pride and joy, Holly and Billy Tsanakaliotis. He was preceded in death by wife, Joan; nine brothers and three sisters. For more information and online condolences, visit the funeral home website. Meadowlawn Funeral Home meadowlawnmemorialgardens.com