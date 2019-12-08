STANBRO, Herbert R. 87, of Tampa, passed away peacefully November 27, 2019. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Ricky Shaw; sister-in-law, Wren Wheeler; brother-in-law, Luther Spence; nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, a great-grandnephew and many loving friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Dassinger Stanbro; sister, Doris Bills; brothers, Lee and Robert Stanbro. A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America or the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Please sign Herbert's guestbook at: www.GardenofMemoriesTampa.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019