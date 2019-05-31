Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert T. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert T. Williams Obituary
WILLIAMS, Herbert T. Jr.

81, Herb was originally born in Richmond, VA. He passed away May 22, 2019 in Florida. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly. He is survived by his sons, Larry, Michael, and Greg; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, David and three nieces. Herb is a Navy Vietnam Veteran who served on the Kitty Hawk. He retired from Columbia/HCA as a Division Assistant Vice President. Memorial contributions can be made to , Memphis, TN.

Dobies FH/Old Cr 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now