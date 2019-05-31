|
|
WILLIAMS, Herbert T. Jr.
81, Herb was originally born in Richmond, VA. He passed away May 22, 2019 in Florida. He was predeceased by his wife Beverly. He is survived by his sons, Larry, Michael, and Greg; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; one brother, David and three nieces. Herb is a Navy Vietnam Veteran who served on the Kitty Hawk. He retired from Columbia/HCA as a Division Assistant Vice President. Memorial contributions can be made to , Memphis, TN.
Dobies FH/Old Cr 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 31, 2019