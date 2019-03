RODENBECK, Herma A. (Grawi) "Susie"



died February 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by dear friends. She was born June 24, 1929 in Bremerhaven Germany and lived through the devastating effects of World War II. After the war and reconstruction, she met her husband and came to the United States in 1953. After their retirement from the Army, she lived a very active and rewarding life as a resident of Dunedin, the town she loved, for 45 years. She was a dedicated wife and unconditional mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her two sons and their families. An active tennis player into her eighties with multiple leagues and teams; she thoroughly enjoyed the comradery and friendship she developed with her teammates. Her passion, however, was her 40-years of volunteer work for the City of Dunedin. The volunteer work started with membership on the towns Bicentennial Committee and grew from there, including membership on the City of Dunedin Committee on Environmental Quality from 1994 to 2015. She served on the city's Board of Adjustment and Appeals for 18 years and was chairman for 10 years. In 2006, she was appointed to the city's Charter Review Committee. In 2013, the Dunedin Historical Society honored her with a History Maker of the Year award. Additionally, she was a devoted member of the Pinellas County League of Women Voters. Her network of dear friends were very important to her. They always embraced and loved her; their unconditional friendship will always be remembered by her surviving family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eric Rodenbeck (Colonel, USA retired). She is survived by her two sons, Rear Admiral Sven and Pamela Rodenbeck (USPHS retired) and Lieutenant Colonel, Neil and Beverly Rodenbeck (USMC retired); grandchildren, Rachael Alexander, Eric Rodenbeck, McKinlie Rodenbeck, Erika Rodenbeck, and JoHanna Rodenbeck; great-grandchildren, Liam, Cannon and Ella Alexander. The family invites friends to a celebration of Susie's life to be held at her home, March 17, 2019, 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to the .



