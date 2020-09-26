Herman BADER

BADER, Herman 89, Passed Sep. 18, 2020 on Tierra Verde, born in Brooklyn, N.Y. April 16, 1931 to parents Ida and Max Bader. Known as Tootsie Pop to his wife, Daddy to his girls, Grandpop to his grandchildren, and Hymie to family and friends. His legacy lives on in the lives that he touched, especially those of his children and grandchildren. A few of the many lessons he taught us is that family is a priority, be honest, fair, and true to yourself, keep an open mind as there are always three sides to every story, and when you fall, pick yourself up and hold your head high. He was a Korean War Vet, Past Grand Master of his Masonic Lodge and a self made man. After raising his children, he retired to Florida. and was able to fully embrace his passions of tennis, boating, music, painting, and developed such a talent for cooking that "people lined up across the bridge" for his pancakes. He lived life to the fullest and treasured all the moments whether it was falling in love, making good friends, singing, dancing, going for the best shot on the court, or watching the wonder of nature. His was a life lived with dignity and grace and it was fitting he passed on Rosh Hashana and be received with special honors of righteousness. Predeceased by Max and Ida Bader; sisters, Shirley Bulkin, Laura Luber; and brother, Louis Bader. Left to mourn his loss are wife, Judy; daughters, Debbie Bader and Marci Falkow; grandchildren, Josh and Julie Brahen, and Emily and Matthew Falkow; as well as his many tennis partners, proteges, friends and philosophers of life. Our thanks and gratitude go to Dr. Ho, and Dr. Niaz and their wonderful staff of loving and caring nurses who took such great care of Hymie for so many years. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store