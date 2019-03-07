JONES, Herman Jr. "Papa"
|
75, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away peacefully Tuesday Feb. 26, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Herman (Candy) Jones III and Andre (LaDonna) Jones; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. He worked for Pinellas School board for 35 years and the City of St. Petersburg for 18 years before retiring. Visitation will be Friday 3-8 pm. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 9, 1 pm, at Moore's Chapel 3037 Fairfield Ave So.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019