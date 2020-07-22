Herman SPEIGHTS

Or Copy this URL to Share

SPEIGHTS, Herman 81, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 8, 2020. Minister Speights was a member of Healing Temple Ministries, and loved to fellowship in church. He is survived by his loving wife Margiana Speights; sons, Herman Jr., Dalron, and Elrick; daughters, Chastala (Darrius), Tonia (Fred), Sarah (George), Chantae and Angela; one brother, Larry Speights; two sisters, Aggie Garrett and Beatrice; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great- grandchildren. Graveside services Saturday July 25, 11 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery, 101 55th St S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



