Herman SPEIGHTS
SPEIGHTS, Herman 81, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned July 8, 2020. Minister Speights was a member of Healing Temple Ministries, and loved to fellowship in church. He is survived by his loving wife Margiana Speights; sons, Herman Jr., Dalron, and Elrick; daughters, Chastala (Darrius), Tonia (Fred), Sarah (George), Chantae and Angela; one brother, Larry Speights; two sisters, Aggie Garrett and Beatrice; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great- grandchildren. Graveside services Saturday July 25, 11 am at Royal Palm South Cemetery, 101 55th St S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Palm South Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sarah Haley
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Speights Family for the loss of your loved one, Herman, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
