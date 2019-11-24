Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Centro Espanol Cemetery
More Obituaries for Herminda Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herminda Russo

Herminda Russo Obituary
RUSSO, Herminda Hilda "Minnie/Wewa" 94, of Tampa, passed away on Nov. 17. She was a native of Tampa and worked in the cigar factory as a stripper and later, a homemaker. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Angelo Russo; sister, Mary Nales (John); and brother, Frank Barcena (Norma). She is survived by daughters, Shirley Trujillo (Robert) and Linda Fernandez (Henry); four grandchildren, Michael and Brian Trujillo, Jennifer Carideo (Mike), and Melissa Bunch (Steve); six great-grandchildren, Cailyn Trujillo, Mac and Mallory Carideo, Bo, Catalina, and Penelope Bunch; her sister-in-law, Juanita Roberts (Ron); her nieces, Dorothy Nales, Cindy Davidson (Scott), and Cheryl Fernandez; and nephews, Dennis Nales (Yana) Frank (Polly), Ron (Yvette), and Rick (Sonia) Barcena. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who loved her. Graveside Services will be held 2:30 PM on Friday, December 6 at Centro Espanol Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation in her honor. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019
