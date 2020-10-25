Hermine Oswald

OSWALD, Hermine Marie Browe "Mo" died October 22, 2020 in Largo, Florida. She was the beloved wife of James Oswald who passed away in October of 2019. Mo was the treasured mother of Annie (Sandy Benett), Mary, Jim (Mindy), Maggie (deceased 2019; Ken Paquette), and Katie (John Wherity). "GrandMo/Momo" adored her grandchildren, Natalie and Camille Oswald, Sarah Benett and Katie Paquette. Hermine Browe, known as Mo, was born in Detroit in 1929 and received both undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Detroit where she met her husband Jim. They raised their family in Detroit's Gesu Parish where they made lifelong friends. Mo was wicked smart and funny and loved to have the sun on her face. We will miss her with all our hearts. Moss-Feaster Clearwater



