NEALEY, Hermon Howard born in Panama CIty, FL, residing in Palm Harbor, FL, passed away at age 81 on July 30, 2019, surrounded by his wife and daughter, Teri. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy in the Mediterranean and later joined Bell Atlantic Phone Co where he worked as an engineer in N. Virginia before retiring to Florida in 1995. He is survived by his wife, Carly; daughters, Teri and Teresa; sons, John and James; his sister, Debbie; four grandchildren, Chris, April, Austin, Ashlin; and great-grandchildren. His passion during his retirement years centered around his wife, boating, four Yorkies and his dog Girl, cruise vacations and visiting Key West. He enjoyed the music of Neil Diamond, Oliva Newton-John, and WIllie Nelson and attending their concerts. He loved going to breakfast at his favorite places to socialize with friends. His sparkling blue eyes, love of life and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements will be handled by the Neptune Society and in accordance with his wishes there will be no service. A "Remembrance" will be planned at a later date.

