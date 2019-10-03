STEPHENS, Hester "Wilene" 84, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019. She was born June 6, 1935 in Rome, Georgia. She relocated to Tampa, Florida at a young age where she started a family. She worked in the technology field prior to retiring and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wilene loved to cook, shop, and listen to Country music. She took pride in her family and helped everyone she could. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Workman Carter; and her father, AJ Workman. She is survived by both her brothers, Harold Hughes and Roy Workman; her four children, Sharon Smallwood-Alvarez, Tammy Sandretzky-Griffin, Thomas Lee Sandretzky, and Kimberly Sue Stephens; three grandchildren, Stephanie, Jamie, and Kelly; and five great-grandchildren, Armando, Cassidy, Jordan, Clayton, and Jack Henry, along with many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will take place at 11:30 am on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Blount Curry Funeral Home in Carrollwood. Viewing will take place 30 minutes prior to the service. Wilene will then be buried with a graveside funeral in Adairsville, GA at Towe Chapel Cemetery, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2 pm. Please visit www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to share a memory. Blount & Curry Carrollwood
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019