FORD, Hezekiah III
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hezekiah FORD.
51, of Lakeland, FL, departed this life, Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, Sarah C. Dempsey, Lakeland, FL; two brothers, Anthony Paul, Bartow, FL, Kenneth Ford, Austin, TX; two sisters, Leslie Ann Abrams and Donna Maria Ford, both of Lakeland, FL. Visitation will be from 5- 7 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019. A celebration of life will be 11 am, Saturday, March 9, 2019; both will be held at St. James P.B. Church, 904 4th St. S. E., Mulberry, FL. Burial will be at at Wildwood Cemetery, 800 S. Woodlawn Ave., Bartow, FL 33830. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL, will be providing the service for the Ford family.
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019