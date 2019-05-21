BERRY, Hilburn Ellis U.S. Army
81, of Bushnell, FL, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in Bushnell, FL. He was born in Plaid, MO to Hilburn and Bertha Berry. He enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Berry of Bushnell, FL; son, Hilburn "Edward" Berry (Susie) of Palm Harbor, FL; daughter, Sharon Berry of Dunedin, FL; granddaughter, Christina Rainwater (Michael) of Largo, FL; sister, Jean Edgins of Tampa, FL; brothers-in-law, Tim Wise (Marcia) of Alma, AK, and Dan Nelson (Paula) of Tampa, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilburn and Bertha Berry; brother, Carl Berry; brother-in-law, Tink Edgins; and sister-in-law, Jenny Berry. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home, Bushnell, Florida.
Purcell Funeral Home
www.beyersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 21, 2019